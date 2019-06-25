VeeaSystems to Display the Full Range of Devices for VeeaHub Platform at MWC Shanghai Bringing Advanced Wireless Edge Computing to Smart Verticals

Company actively engaged and taking orders from Smart City, Buildings, Factories Government, Parking, Hospitals, Retail, Construction and Transportation Verticals

SHANGHAI, and NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeeaSystems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veea Inc., the company powering an intelligently connected world with a universal platform for IoT and smart edge solutions, today announced that it will be publicly demonstrating the full range of its VeeaHub intelligent wireless edge servers for the first time at MWC Shanghai 2019, June 26-28. The company's solutions bring together highly integrated Edge Computing and Wireless-mesh networking with performance and security designed and tailored for home and enterprise applications from SMEs to campus-wide deployments, including models for ruggedized industrial applications and certified for use in physically demanding transport environments. Veea will be exhibiting at MWC Shanghai on the iFree Booth F160 in Hall N1.

VeeaSystems will be displaying four different indoor and outdoor VeeaHub models that enable businesses operating across a wide spectrum of deployment scenarios to benefit from a resilient mesh network and innovative Smart applications running on its server function that support current as well as new and innovative use cases literally across every market vertical.

VeeaHub is a breakthrough platform solution with intelligent wireless servers that can create a hybrid wireless and wired micro-cloud at customer premises with support for all commonly used forms of wireless communications and the ability to run unique software applications on each VeeaHub node's Linux server function to complement or minimize enterprise or SME's dependence on cloud computing. It is a highly scalable platform that most economically substitutes for, or complements existing, Wi-Fi Access Point (APs) while providing for communications with a wide range of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (with an integrated Eddystone beacon) and communication protocols (e.g., Zigbee and Z-Wave) for sensors and devices supporting Internet of Things (IoT) at customer premises as one highly integrated solution.

VeeaHub's unique software architecture supports a novel container-based virtualization enabling a wide range of solutions and applications through the VeeaHub App Store. VeeaHub models on display run the same software architecture enabling the flexibility for applications to be deployed and managed concurrently, with each VeeaHub model providing physically different connectivity and compute capabilities alongside alternative environmental options. The VeeaHub range includes:

VeeaHub (VHE05) - ideal for Small Medium Businesses, Smart Home and Developers

VeeaHub Pro (VHE09/10) - ideal for large indoor Enterprise deployments

VeeaHub Pro Outdoor (VHH10) - ideal for large outdoor Enterprise or Smart City deployments

VeeaHub Pro RT (VHHR06) - ideal for Transportation including Trains, Ships, Trams and Buses

By proving a platform for applications to operate at the Edge, managed from VeeaHub's Cloud platform with local control via smartphone and web-based Control Center, businesses can now make any vertical 'Smart', including Retail, Cities, Buildings, Education, Construction, Hospitals, Government, Trains, Ships and Home. VeeaHub users can download apps from the VeeaHub App Store as well as write their own custom applications using the VeeaHub SDK with ease.

"VeeaHub Platform delivers a whole new paradigm of computing that opens up a huge range of business innovations. By delivering a platform that offers a resilient and rapidly deployable mesh network, combined with highly secure edge compute - that can operate with or without Internet access - enterprises of all sizes and shapes can develop and deploy a wide range of innovative applications and services that suit their needs for the same cost as popular enterprise-class WiFi Access Points with only one function," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. "We are now taking orders from a wide range of vertical markets, helping enterprises benefit from the power of wireless edge computing."

VeeaHub's micro-cloud significantly extends the range of wireless connectivity and coverage for smart devices, with a highly advanced "mesh networking" technology that substantially reduces cabling costs, along with multiple backhaul capabilities for Internet connection. It optionally provides for an eSIM-based 4G backhaul connectivity solution for 4G SD-WAN including automatic failover for ISP connection. Another unique feature is support for various forms of LoRa communications that can be customized for long-range low-power communications. VeeaHub platform solutions substantially reduce cloud computing costs and dependency on third party resources, while increasing reliability, security, privacy and flexibility in processing, managing, disseminating and maintaining data.

With the sheer quantity of data being generated for consumption at distant locations, it is fast becoming obvious that cloud computing will not be able to address a significant number of Industry 4.0 applications on a stand-alone basis. This may be for reasons of cost, service availability and reliability, security and privacy, latency, lack of a connection to Internet (e.g., mine shaft), or the environmental considerations of how all of this data is processed, managed and disseminated across the globe.

As new Applications using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning emerge the issue of latency will also become more critical for many services. Whilst 5G offers higher speeds of connection, it only addresses one of the vulnerabilities associated with cloud computing and only in cases that ultra-high speed communications is required. Edge Computing provides a complimentary solution that allows for an alternative to the method of blindly sending all the data to the Cloud, and then deciding what to do with it, for many applications. VeeaHub platform enables all or, at least, part of the data processing to take place locally, where the data has been captured, before transferring anything to the Cloud.

About VeeaSystems

VeeaSystems (formerly Virtuosys) is changing the economics and efficiency of edge computing. Its revolutionary Edge Application Platform is a complete end-to-end hardware and software platform that not only brings high performance distributed computing close to the edge but is designed to support multiple applications running simultaneously. This highly secure, easy-to-deploy, self-healing platform brings together distributed computing, state-of-the-art communications with a multitude of wireless, wired and IoT communications and virtualized application environments, creating a hyper-converged edge with a price-performance advantage.

