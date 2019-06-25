

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - WarnerMedia, a part of AT&T Inc. (T), appointed Ann Sarnoff as the Chair and chief executive officer of Warner Bros., the first female chief to run the studio in its history.



The announcement comes three months after the previous head of the movie and TV studio, Kevin Tsujihara, stepped down amid an investigation into allegations about an improper relationship with an actress.



Sarnoff will be based in Los Angeles and will officially join the company later this summer, WarnerMedia said in a statement.



Sarnoff is currently President of BBC Studios Americas, with about a decade of experience at the BBC. She previously held executive roles at Dow Jones, the Women's National Basketball Association, and Viacom.



