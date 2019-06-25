

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street as investors looked ahead to the Trump-Xi Jinping meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan later this week. Worries about U.S-Iran tensions also weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 35.28 points or 0.17 percent to 21,250.71, after touching a high of 21,313.77 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent. In the auto space, Honda Motor is down 0.4 percent and Toyota Motor is lower by 0.2 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are up 0.5 percent each. Sony is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are losing more than 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent, while Inpex is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the major gainers, Hitachi Zosen is rising 4 percent, Shinsei Bank is higher by almost 3 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical is advancing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in May. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent and down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent gain in April.



Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from the central bank's April 24-25 meeting revealed. They added that while inflation is still weaker than expected, it is on pace to increase gradually. The bank will continue to provide stimulus by expanding the monetary base until the annual inflation goal of 2 percent is reached.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moved ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week. Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran also kept traders on the sidelines, with Trump announcing new sanctions on Iran after an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone was recently shot down by Iranian forces.



While the Dow inched up 8.41 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,727.54, the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed modestly lower. The Nasdaq dipped 26.01 points or 0.3 percent to 8,005.70 and the S&P 500 edged down 5.11 points or 0.2 percent to 2,945.35.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the downing of a U.S. drone by the Islamist Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. WTI crude for August rose $0.47 or about 0.8 percent to close at $57.90 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX