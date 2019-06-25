

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) will add an additional 2,000 employees in the City of Seattle over the next 5 years, as part of its expansion effort.



The iPhone maker reportedly signed a lease for office space at 333 Dexter, a 660,000-square-foot development in the South Lake Union neighborhood. The space will hold more than 3,000 employees, and will be complete by the end of the year.



'These new jobs confirm what we already knew: We have the best talent and city anywhere,' Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement.



'Apple's expanded footprint in Seattle is another example of the growing opportunity that exists for residents of Seattle and the economic powerhouse our city has become.'



