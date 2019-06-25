

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street with investors treading cautiously ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit later this week.



Worries about U.S.-Iran tensions also weighed on sentiment as Trump announced new sanctions on Iran after an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone was recently shot down by Iranian forces.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the mixed cues from Wall Street. Mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 6.90 points or 0.10 percent to 6,672.30, just off a high of 6,676.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 6.70 points or 0.10 percent to 6,753.50. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while BHP Group is adding 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are also higher after gold prices gained overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Insurance Australia Group or IAG said it has held talks about selling its 26 percent stake in Indian insurer SBI General, but there is no certainty of any transaction. Shares of IAG are declining almost 1 percent.



IOOF Holdings said it has appointed Renato Mota as its chief executive nearly seven months after he stepped into that role on an interim basis. The wealth manager's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.2 percent and Santos is lower by 0.6 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Collins Foods reported a 20 percent increase in full-year profit and said it will pay a higher final dividend. The fast-food franchisor's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6970, up from $0.6955 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower following the lackluster cues from Wall Street.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 35.28 points or 0.17 percent to 21,250.71, after touching a high of 21,313.77 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent. In the auto space, Honda Motor is down 0.4 percent and Toyota Motor is lower by 0.2 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are up 0.5 percent each. Sony is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are losing more than 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent, while Inpex is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the major gainers, Hitachi Zosen is rising 4 percent, Shinsei Bank is higher by almost 3 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical is advancing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in May. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent and down from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent gain in April.



Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from the central bank's April 24-25 meeting revealed. They added that while inflation is still weaker than expected, it is on pace to increase gradually. The bank will continue to provide stimulus by expanding the monetary base until the annual inflation goal of 2 percent is reached.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia are also higher, while Shanghai, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moved ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week. Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran also kept traders on the sidelines, with Trump announcing new sanctions on Iran after an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone was recently shot down by Iranian forces.



While the Dow inched up 8.41 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,727.54, the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed modestly lower. The Nasdaq dipped 26.01 points or 0.3 percent to 8,005.70 and the S&P 500 edged down 5.11 points or 0.2 percent to 2,945.35.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the downing of a U.S. drone by the Islamist Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. WTI crude for August rose $0.47 or about 0.8 percent to close at $57.90 a barrel.



