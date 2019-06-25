The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 25.06.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 25.06.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 2TG XFRA IE00BFY8C754 STERIS PLC LS-,10 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA S7N1 XFRA KYG8064W1160 SHANGHAI TURBO(DL)DL-,25 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA FGV3 XFRA LU0300038378 JUPIT.GL.FD.-J.N.EU.L EOA FD00 EQU EUR N