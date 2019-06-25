Planet Signs Deal With European Energy Analytics Startup Kayrros

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet, operator of history's largest commercial fleet of satellites, collecting daily, high resolution imagery the world over, today announced a commercial agreement to provide European energy analytics startup Kayrros with access to subscription-based Earth observation imagery and data.

Through this agreement, Kayrros will use Planet's data to provide facility monitoring for energy traders in order to bring more transparency to their markets. The company will also utilize Planet's tools to become a reliable provider of bespoke 3D mapping via satellite. This mapping will provide a dimensional snapshot and an evolution of commodity volumes or structural changes, allowing clients to monitor physical assets and measure volumes with unprecedented accuracy and speed.

Planet's satellites have the ability to take targeted images of specified areas with a high revisit rate and produce high-resolution imagery that can allow for better accuracy in 3D image reconstruction.

"At Kayrros, we have brought together the biggest group of satellite imagery specialists in Europe and have been able to provide clients in the energy sector with an unprecedented level of insight and accuracy, unthinkable even a few years ago," said Antoine Rostand, founder and CEO of Kayrros. "This partnership with Planet and their Stereo SkySat imagery allows us to build on that, particularly in the exciting area of 3D mapping."

"We are excited to be working with Kayrros to bring their unique insights to the energy sector using Planet's Stereo SkySat imagery," says Matthew Wood, Planet's director of European sales. "Their unrivalled combination of domain knowledge, market and technical expertise is a perfect complement to Planet's daily imagery."

Kayrros leverages cutting-edge technologies, particularly satellite imagery and artificial intelligence, to provide an innovative technological platform for asset observation. With almost 150 employees representing over 15 nationalities working from headquarters in Paris and offices in Houston, London, New York and Singapore, Kayrros delivers actionable intelligence in near real-time to aide in better decision making. Kayrros solutions are rapidly scalable and continually expanded to new geographies, industries and sources of data to help provide greater transparency into otherwise opaque markets. For more information, please visit www.kayrros.com .