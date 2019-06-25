New Study From Purdey's Reveals Brits Are Seeking More Positivity in Their Lives

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Over half of Brits suffer from low energy

14% feel social media is to blame - rising to 28% in young adults

A quarter (26%) find the constant updates on Brexit a drain

A fifth (19%) are brought down by distressing news stories, politics and current affairs

Over three quarters (86%) say more positivity in their lives would benefit their health & motivation

Over two thirds of Brits feel "energy sapped" with 53% admitting they seriously need a boost[I]. For most people the 'caustic combination' of the everyday slog (work, family, travel) coupled with lack of quality sleep, is the biggest cause of low energy levels.

The average Brit now scrolls through 300 ft of social media content every day (the equivalent to the height of the Statue of Liberty) and checks their phone 30 times[ii] - and it's not always a positive experience.

More than a third of Generation Z have confessed to quitting social media as 41% said social media platforms make them feel anxious, sad or depressed.

Natural energy drink Purdey's has created a Positivity Check-Up tool to help people curate their social media experience into a more positive one - www.purdeys.com/positivity. The site includes a test, where you can check your positivity rating on social media, positivity tips for improving your score and suggestions of top 'positive' accounts to follow.

Lucy Sheridan, positivity expert & author says: "Whilst social media has a bad reputation for showing 'unrealistic' lives, there are plenty of amazing accounts that promote positive messages and share uplifting words of wisdom that can lift you up. Treat your social media experience like you would your offline life. Surround yourself with positivity. Follow accounts that make you feel great and unfollow those that bring you down."

Purdey's is a unique blend of fruit juice, sparkling water and vitamins, naturally boosted by botanicals. Vitamins C, B2, B3, B6 and B12 help contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and each bottle contains one of your 5 a day. Purdey's is available in two distinctive blends - Rejuvenate and Edge.

Purdey's Rejuvenate is a unique blend of grape and apple juices, sparkling spring water and botanical extracts, enhanced with vitamins

is a unique blend of grape and apple juices, sparkling spring water and botanical extracts, enhanced with vitamins Purdey's Edge is a blend of blackberry and sloe berry juices, sparkling spring water and botanical extracts, enhanced with vitamins

References

[i] Opinium survey 2005 Brits, May 2019

[ii] Facebook data

FREE Purdey's samples available for UK newsrooms. Call 020 7025 6500 or email PurdeysTeam@redconsultancy.com to place an order