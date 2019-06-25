CRH PLC Announces Board Change

Board Change

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / CRH plc, the global building materials group, announces that Mr. Bill Teuber has advised the Company of his intention to resign from the CRH Board with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Commenting on this, CRH Chairman, Nicky Hartery said, "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Bill for his commitment to CRH, and in particular for his service as Chairman of the Audit Committee. We wish him every success in the future."

****

For further information, please contact CRH plc at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

Note: Following his retirement, Mr. Teuber will receive his outstanding non-executive Director fees for the period to 25th June 2019.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549781/CRH-PLC-Announces-Board-Change