

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Stanford University has proposed to invest $4.7 billion in housing, transportation and public school, as part of long-term land use plans.



The university said that a development agreement would allow it to provide benefits for the campus community and neighboring residents while providing long-term certainty of the rules affecting its future land use.



The University said in a letter to Santa Clara County that it would invest $3.4 billion in housing development and more than $1.1 billion in transportation upgrades and other community benefits.



The University plans to build 2,172 workforce housing units, including 575 Below Market Rate units.



Stanford and Palo Alto Unified School District announced in mid-April an agreement on community benefits that will be provided to the school district as part of a possible development agreement. The estimated value of the community benefits package is $138 million over 40 years.



Last week, Google said that it would commit $1 billion to ease the housing crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area, and add about 20,000 homes to the region over the next decade.



