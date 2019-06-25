

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a soft note on Tuesday as investors await U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit this weekend.



Investors look for signs of de-escalation in the trade war, though it is too soon to talk about a deal or a breakthrough.



Geopolitical tensions also remained firmly in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian senior officials with new sanctions on Monday.



Asian stocks are declining and the U.S. dollar hit three-month lows while gold hovered around six-year high amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut interest rates more than once this year.



Traders await a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York later in the day, which will touch on monetary policy.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors turned their focus to upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China and President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran.



The Dow inched up marginally, while the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.



European markets finished Monday's session mostly lower after Daimler cut its 2019 earnings outlook, sending auto stocks lower.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.3 percent. France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the German DAX dropped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



