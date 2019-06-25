

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas industry service provider Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) on Tuesday said it is trading in line with previous guidance in the first half reflecting solid operational performance across the business. In the year to date period, the company reported new order intake of $1.7 billion.



The company said the new order intake in the year to date reflects its recent challenges in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.



In its pre-close trading update for the first six months, the company said overall, Engineering & Construction results are forecast to be in line with management guidance. Revenues for the full year are expected to be around $4.5 billion and net margins at the low end of guidance.



Engineering & Production Services is performing in line with view, with growth in Projects offsetting lower activity from operations.



In the Integrated Energy Services division, net production is expected to be approximately 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe for the first half, down from 3.1 mmboe last year.



The average realised oil price for the first half is expected to be approximately $69 per barrel of oil equivalent, up from $56/boe a year ago, reflecting higher realised prices and production mix.



Group backlog stood at $8.9 billion as of May 31, 2019, down from $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2018.



Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said, 'Looking forward, the Group has a busy tendering pipeline in other markets with around US$15 billion of bid opportunities due for award in the second half of the year.'



