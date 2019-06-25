Capitolis, the pioneering technology provider for capital markets, announced today that it has appointed Shervyn J. von Hoerl as Head of Investor Solutions. Shervyn will focus on the Capitolis Finance product suite and he will help drive the development of new solutions in partnership with clients and investors. Capitolis is building new products and services to address capital market constraints. The Capitolis Finance solution is expected to be launched later in 2019.

Shervyn was previously in a senior role in the US for FMS Wertmanagement Service GmbH (FMS-SG), and prior to that at 20 Gates Management and DEPFA Bank plc. He has more than 20 years of experience in the structured finance industry, having developed innovative business solutions for clients in multiple jurisdictions.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis, said: "Our aim is to democratise the ability of capital to partner with the best execution, distribution and the broad set of opportunities accessible to investors today. We are working closely with world's largest banks to partner with investors to provide more robust solutions, more capital and enhance liquidity for all. While we have begun with a focus on the interbank market, we are now getting ready to move into the next stage of our development with our Capitolis Finance product suite. Shervyn's appointment is key in our expansion plans."

Justin Klug, COO of Capitolis said: "Shervyn has decades of successful experience in structured finance and is very well respected in the industry. His ability to build innovative, appropriate solutions is second to none and hard to replicate. We know Shervyn will add tremendous value to the solutions Capitolis creates for its clients and partners, and we are thrilled that he is joining us."

Shervyn von Hoerl said: "I see Capitolis' new model as nothing less than revolutionary for the markets, and very much needed. The traction and credibility the company has been able to achieve in a short period of time is very impressive. I am looking forward to working with the Capitolis team and our clients to support the successful rollout of our collaborative solutions to the market."

About Capitolis

Capitolis is a pioneering technology provider for global capital markets. Founded by key industry executives from banking and financial technology, Capitolis' mission is to build new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis' proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. For further information, please go to our website and LinkedIn.

Shervyn von Hoerl

Shervyn von Hoerl was previously Team Head and Managing Director of Portfolio Credit Risk Management Americas at FMS Wertmanagement Service GmbH (FMS-SG), responsible for North American Fixed income and derivative products and SPV Management. Prior to joining FMS-SG in 2013, Shervyn worked at 20 Gates Management LLC as a Director, responsible for new product development with a focus on structured solutions for third-party financial institutions. This encompassed Structured Repos, CLO 2.0/CLO warehousing and alternative funding strategies. Previously Shervyn worked at DEPFA Bank plc as a Senior Director and Head of Structured Products. Shervyn has a B.A. (cum laude) in History from Dartmouth College.

