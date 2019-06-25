AxiomSL, the leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. Combining AxiomSL's robust Global Shareholding Disclosures (GSD) solution with Refinitiv's reference data enables Financial Institutions (FIs) to automatically enrich their clients' positions while managing regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions.

As financial markets become increasingly more complex and global in nature, FIs face three main challenges:

Keeping up with regulatory rules and reporting template requirements across 100 countries

Accessing reliable market data to ensure that position percentage calculations are accurate

Automating the process for GSD reporting to meet daily monitoring requirements

The combination of Refinitiv's comprehensive reference data, including issuer and class level shares, voting rights, and takeover panel data, and AxiomSL's ControllerView platform that provides monitoring, automation and transparency enables market participants to understand data and reporting issues to successfully comply with shareholding disclosure requirements, globally.

Refinitiv's GSD data comes pre-configured for compatibility on the AxiomSL platform to deliver full traceability throughout the monitoring process. This collaborative approach reduces the burden on clients to source and integrate market data while enhancing the automation of the entire end-to-end monitoring process.

John Mason, Head of Pricing and Reference Data, Refinitiv, commented: "Asset managers face a significant challenge in understanding local rules around shareholder disclosures and calculating their own holdings given the complexities around voting rights and share classes. This partnership provides a simple solution by combining AxiomSL's state of the art technology with Refinitiv's comprehensive global data, enabling asset managers to quickly and easily assess their positions in different instruments."

Ed Royan, General Manager, AxiomSL EMEA, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, in addressing the challenges of data transparency requirements set out by regulatory authorities across the globe when rules differs from country to country. These challenges range from sourcing high quality market data to addressing jurisdictional nuances to remain aligned with disclosure rules. This partnership unlocks many benefits from streamlining and automating complex rules to seamlessly ingesting and aggregating disparate data resulting in a rapid go-live process."

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.Refinitiv.com

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $9 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

