FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 24/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 215.0568 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 362611 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839

