

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal KPN (KKPNY.PK, KPN) said CEO Maximo Ibarra will end his contract with the company, effective 30 September 2019. The CEO resignation is due to family reasons and is not related to the recent network outage.



Maximo Ibarra, CEO, said: 'I have been with KPN since 2017, and appointed CEO in 2018. I regret the timing, but family reasons gave me no choice. I will dedicate myself the coming months to secure a seamless transfer to my successor.'



The Supervisory Board of Royal KPN is in the process of identifying the successor to Maximo.



