

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) Tuesday announced that its Board has decided to issue a subordinated bond.



Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the bank will issue the bond with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders.



The AT 1 bond will be issued in the aggregate nominal amount of at least $500 million in a specified denomination of $200,000. It will have a perpetual maturity and a first call date in April 2025. The terms include a temporary write-down in the event that the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio or CET 1 ratio drops below 5.125 percent.



The bond will be issued following a roadshow, subject to market conditions.



The bank expects the bond issue will further strengthen and structurally optimise its regulatory capital.



Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank, said, 'We have made good progress in the implementation of our strategy and have built up a strong CET 1 position. The AT 1 issue enables us to optimise our capital structure, particularly in the light of our growth strategy and changes in regulatory requirements.'



Commerzbank's CET 1 ratio stood at 12.7 percent at the end of March 2019, thereby exceeding all regulatory requirements.



