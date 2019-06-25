BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production grew at a slower rate in April, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.
The production index that combines both industry and construction climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.7 percent growth in March.
Industrial production rose 3.6 percent annually in April and construction output increased 7.7 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 1.4 percent in April, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.
Industrial production fell 2.1 percent monthly in April and construction output grew 0.9 percent.
