

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production grew at a slower rate in April, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.7 percent growth in March.



Industrial production rose 3.6 percent annually in April and construction output increased 7.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 1.4 percent in April, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.



Industrial production fell 2.1 percent monthly in April and construction output grew 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX