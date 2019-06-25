MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced that iD Mobile, one of the UK's largest mobile virtual network operators, has engaged in a new contract with the company, adopting MDS Global's CMP 8, a fully cloud-enabled Monetisation Platform designed to scale on-demand for new subscriber and business growth.

Seeking greater flexibility to integrate social media and other self-serve and community applications, and to take advantage of the benefits of using Google's Cloud infrastructure, iD Mobile's move to MDS Global's CMP 8, the BSS-as-a-service platform that underpins the company's VNOnDemand solution, offers on-demand scalability for growth. Fully enabled for any public or private environment, iD Mobile can deploy new features and services within hours, keeping with the demands of today's feature-hungry consumers.

The UK-based MVNO, offers customers an online and app-based portal giving them the freedom to tailor their iD Mobile package based on consumption requirements and habit. This facility increased the requirement for a reliable, solid, billing, reconciliation and assurance engine which provided efficient integration to this digital layer. This BSS foundation is MDS Global's CMP8 which offers the facility to plan for future advancements through digital touchpoints.

Gary Bunney, CEO, MDS Global said, "We are thrilled to have been involved with one of the UK's leading MVNOs and the company's ground-breaking achievements to date. iD Mobile's adoption of cloud-enabled CMP 8 and our new our contract reinforces the quality and versatility of our technology and its ability to support an MVNO at the start of its journey, right through to maturity and as it continues its growth."

iD Mobile will continue to take advantage of an integrated digital platform that flexibly manages monetisation, assurance and data-driven engagement, minimising new expenditure and skills. Functionally it provides them with the ability to:

Manage customer experience in real-time.

Access online order management and provisioning

Provide superior customer care and billing

MDS Global will be exhibiting throughout the year in various countries as part of the MVNO Series of events. To find out more, please go to: https://www.mdsglobal.com/events/.

About MDS Global

MDS Global, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global's customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).

For further information: www.mdsglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005005/en/

Contacts:

Martine Naughton

MDS Global

Email: martine.naughton@mdsglobal.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7909 475815