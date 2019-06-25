The Fusion Framework System's advanced business continuity features recognised in the 21st annual Business Continuity Awards

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced its Fusion Framework System won Most Innovative Product of the Year in Continuity, Insurance Risk (CIR) Magazine's 21st annual Business Continuity Awards. The awards honour achievements in the fields of business continuity, security, and resilience.

The Fusion Framework System provides a comprehensive approach tailored to an organisation's needs and offers innovative capabilities that give users access to critical resources, information, and people at any time, so first responders and other key stakeholders can take immediate action and provide situational awareness when needed. The ability to provide key visuals with an intuitive interface makes the solution easy for anyone in an organisation to use, setting the Fusion Framework System above the competition and garnering it the award.

"Delivering best-of-class solutions that help clients succeed is at the core of what elevates Fusion in the business continuity industry," said Paul Ybarra, Chief Revenue Officer of Fusion Risk Management. "Our goal is to deliver innovative business continuity and risk management solutions that can help organisations across the globe ensure business resilience in the most seamless, effective way."

"With the Fusion Framework System, businesses virtually anywhere can efficiently support their entire resilience and risk management programme, protecting their organisation and employees," said Bill Bould, General Manager Europe, Fusion Risk Management. "Our ongoing expansion in Europe underscores our commitment to helping clients around the world achieve true business resilience. Winning this award would not have been possible without our amazing client community two of which also received CIR awards."

CIR Magazine is a print and online U.K.-based publication providing risk management, business continuity, and commercial insurance professionals with the latest industry news, trends, and research. Winners of CIR's Business Continuity Awards were announced at an awards ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel on 6 June.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organisations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach thru one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organisational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005017/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Harvey Henao

Tech Image (for Fusion Risk Management)

+1 (312) 673-6059

harvey.henao@techimage.com