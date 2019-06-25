Industry-leading IP geolocation technology utilised to increase accuracy of ad targeting

Digital Element, the global geolocation data and services provider, today announced that ClickFellas, a new advertising technology company, has chosen its NetAcuity EdgeTM technology to improve ad targeting for its clients.

By incorporating Digital Element's technology, ClickFellas is able to identify the consumer's location, internet service provider, connection speed, mobile carrier, organisation name and proxy type without the user becoming personally identifiable. This highly accurate and granular IP data is used to facilitate standalone geotargeting and, when combined with additional factors such as gender, purchase intent and history data, allows Clickfellas to create tighter targeting profiles. Additionally, proxy data is used to help combat click fraud.

"Digital Element's technology helps us not only improve the accuracy of geotargeted advertising being served but also, ensures that we limit fraudulent traffic," commented Franz Kanehl, Co-Founder ClickFellas Ltd. "For us, the biggest value in Digital Element's data is the accuracy it provides. By using NetAcuity Edge technology we are able to include hyper local targeted campaigns into our portfolio, to generate increased earnings for our clients through contextually relevant advertising."

"Digital Element is the industry leader for IP geolocation intelligence and their superior performance over competitors is clear. With some of the biggest brands in the industry choosing to use Digital Element's technology, we didn't want to miss out!"

Digital Element's NetAcuity Edge combines traditional infrastructure analysis with insight gleaned from a network of global commercial partners to better map the internet. The result is the most granular and accurate hyperlocal geotargeting solution that maintains user anonymity and complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

"We are thrilled ClickFellas has decided to choose our NetAcuity Edge technology and are confident that our tools will provide their clients with the best data to create suitably targeted campaigns," said Kate Owen, Digital Element's Vice President, Northern Europe. "Compared to other solutions in the market, Digital Element provides highly accurate data that covers the entire internet, and a high number of datasets encompassing more than location. This allows ClickFellas to deliver the right message to the right user at the right time. ClickFellas is an innovative, forward-looking new company and we are excited to work with them to exceed their objectives as a result of using our services."

ClickFellas joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Codewise, Videology, Invidi/Ooyala, MediaMath, Adform, BBC, Discovery Networks, Hubspot, Vibrant Media, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Ogilvy and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedInand Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About ClickFellas

ClickFellas operate as a media-buying network using qualitative predictive algorithms to provide detailed insights into consumers for advertisers to target campaigns towards. Working with a variety of providers from leading data providers to media management platforms, ClickFellas mission is to consistently drive results and targets for their clients.

Visit www.clickfellas.com for more information.

