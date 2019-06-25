

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction orders declined in April from the previous month, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



The price-adjusted orders in construction industry decreased by a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in April.



This decline was due to the high order intake last month on the back of particularly good development, the agency reported.



Compared to the previous year, price-adjusted order intake in the main construction industry increased 6.4 percent in April.



From the January to April period, construction orders advanced 7.5 percent from the same period last year.



