V1 Group Ltd: Silicon Valley is still open to all

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Dr. Zhang Lijun, Chairman of V1 Group Limited ("V1 Group" or the "Group"; stock code: 00082.HK), and Wang Chun, President of Vland Inc. of V1 Group attended the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival, which is held from June 24 to 26 at the Santa Clara International Convention and Exhibition Center located in Silicon Valley of the United States. 125 companies from all over the world participated in the Festival exhibition with their inventions.

The Mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa Gilmond, gave an opening speech at the Invention Festival exhibition. "Santa Clara is the center of Silicon Valley in the United States," said Ms.Gilmond. "It is known for its invention, creation and embrace for innovation."

Companies from all over the world participate in this Invention Festival and strive for common innovation and development. Dr. Zhang LiJun and Wang Chun had friendly exchanges with Mayor Gilmond, and introduced to her the establishment of Vland Inc., the "bridgehead" of V1 Group in San Jose, Silicon Valley, USA.

They have also participated in the "Select USA" Investment Summit in Washington DC and Los Angeles held recently by the US Department of Commerce. Mayor Gilmond said that she welcomed the establishment of V1 Group in Silicon Valley and its investment in the United States -"Silicon Valley is still open to all."

About V1 Group Limited

V1 Group was established in 2005,and went listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, as the first listed Chinese company in the internet video industry. In 2015, V1 Group has established itself as one of the largest new media companies in China, later successfully transformed to be an internet conglomerate in 2016, its portfolio consisted with various business lines including media, healthcare, fintech, and cutting-edge information and communications technology. In 2018, V1 Group completed its acquisition of Easy Prime Developments Limited (Crazy Sports), accelerating its development of core business in "digital + new culture and sports".

V1 Group Limited IR website: http://ir.v1.cn

SOURCE: V1 Group Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549788/Silicon-Valley-is-still-open-to-all