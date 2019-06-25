

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - More than one million deals are waiting for Amazon Prime members across the world in the upcoming Prime Day 2019 that runs through July 15 and 16.



In the longest ever Prime Day celebration of deals, Prime members will find some of the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.



E-commerce giant Amazon said the Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and runs for 48 hours. The offers include Lightning Deals, limited-time offers, exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, entertainment, and new product launches online.



The offers are exclusive for Prime members in selected countries including U.S., Canada, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, and Australia, among others. For the first time this year, United Arab Emirates joins the list of available countries.



In the last Prime Day, Amazon had said small and medium-sized businesses' sales in Amazon's stores surpassed $1.5 billion.



Eligible customers for Prime Membership can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ca/primeday to participate in Prime Day.



Further, Amazon Canada, in collaboration with First Book Canada, is donating $1 for every qualifying children's book sold. The company plans to provide $100,000 worth of books to children in need for the upcoming back to school season.



