Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Adapteo Plc, a spin off from Cramo Plc, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that the demerger from Cramo Plc is effective and that the demerger is registered in the Finnish Trade register, that Adapteo Plc applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to July 1, 2019. Adapteo Plc's share capital will on July 1, 2019 consist of 44,682,697 shares. Short Name: ADAPT -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 44,682,697 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: FI4000383898 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 175715 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.