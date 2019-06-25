Speed, reliability, and precision are highlights of new printer

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne"), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the premiere of its newest industrial 3D sand printer, the S-MAX Pro.

The latest generation of industrial 3D printing technology impresses with its speed, reliability and precision, and is an excellent choice for both prototyping and industrial series production. S-MAX Pro can achieve printing speeds of up to 135 l/h (18 s/layer) and can therefore 3D print two full 1,800 x 1,000 x 700 (mm) job boxes, each with a volume of 1,260 L, in just 24 hours. Some of the most impressive features of the machine are the newly developed, highly efficient printhead and the fully automated recoater. The molding material can be replaced in a quick and straightforward manner. This makes the S-MAX Pro ideal for the production of complex parts with various casting materials and the perfect 3D sand printing solution for the digital foundry of the future.

The design of the box-in-box system meets the market requirements for 24/7 operation in chains of interconnected facilities. This makes the vision of a fully automated, scalable production line currently attainable.

The control system was enhanced to make machine operation even more convenient. Thanks to its cloud connectivity and Industry 4.0 integration capabilities, the S-MAX Pro is absolutely state-of-the-art. The inline process and machine monitoring system enables the flexible and location-independent monitoring of digital processes. This ensures that, in the future, any printing errors can be detected early and corrective action can be taken automatically.

"This is an exciting time for ExOne," said John Hartner, CEO, ExOne. "With the recent release of our X1 25PRO 3D metal printer, and now the launch of our new S-MAX Pro 3D industrial sand printer, ExOne is delivering leading-edge 3D binder jetting technology solutions to a broad range of industries and applications around the world."

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne's machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs"). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

