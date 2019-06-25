Opening of itelligence IT Campus Dresden

DRESDEN, Germany, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former 'Schokopack' high-rise has been transformed into an attractive IT campus. After two years of intensive restoration and building work, itelligence's new Dresden IT Campus housed in the listed building complex at Breitscheidstraße 48 will be officially opened on June 26, 2019.

In the first quarter of 2019, over 300 employees of the SAP consulting firm itelligence relocated to the high-rise in Dresden-Dobritz. In the first skeleton construction high-rise to be built in the GDR, 77 new offices with the very latest IT workstations were created across a total area of 9,000 square meters. The establishment of the building, also referred to as 'Schokopack-Hochhaus' by the locals, meaning 'chocolate packing skyscraper', is closely linked to the history of the chocolate-making and packaging machinery industry in the Dresden area. After they had stood vacant for several years, itelligence AG purchased the premises including outbuildings in 2017. The new campus, which will offer space for over 500 employees in its impressive main building, will bring together staff previously spread out across three different locations. The campus will also offer visitors, customers, and staff flexible travel options thanks to the location's good transport links.

"This investment represents a clear commitment by itelligence to the Dresden location as well as demonstrating that we are expanding our presence in Saxony further. Dresden is developing into an important location within the global corporate network for itelligence," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG.

After two years of restoration work, the official opening of the new itelligence IT Campus Dresden will take place on June 26, 2019. The 11-storey main office building is connected to a low-rise annex housing training rooms and offices by a ground-floor corridor that includes a reception area. The opening will be attended by Saxony's Prime Minister, Michael Kretschmer, the Mayor of the state capital Dresden, Dirk Hilbert, members of staff, customers, international guests of NTT, itelligence AG's parent company, and further eminent representatives from business and politics.

"Saxony is home to one of the largest microelectronics and IT clusters in Europe. In Silicon Saxony, business and academia are jointly developing innovations for the digital future. The itelligence IT Campus is an important symbol of Saxony as an IT location. itelligence is a global ambassador for Saxony's spirit of innovation," emphasizes Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony.

At the opening, the guests from politics and business will be given an insight into the globally operating IT company through guided tours and project presentations. As a bonus, they will enjoy a new view of the state capital - from the roof terrace of the high-rise.

Indication of further growth

Its Dresden base has developed into an important mainstay of the successful SAP consulting company, and together with the data center in Bautzen, it places its expertise at the service of the company's globally operating customers. As a partner for the digital transformation, the company offers services to cover a wide range of business functions across diverse industries. Aimed at helping customers improve their performance, itelligence AG's services can be found everywhere, from logistics, e-commerce, and marketing to manufacturing - from car manufacturers to the pharmaceutical industry.

"With its university landscape including the University of Excellence, its research institutions, the IT focus of the Saxony state government, and the diversity of industries, Dresden offers a good environment for our planned growth," says Lars Janitz, Executive Vice President, with special responsibility for operations in Saxony.

The company's engagement in Saxony's state capital, collaborations with Dresden university and research institutions, as well as with networks such as Silicon Saxony will be intensified further. Norbert Rotter believes that Saxony offers "true growth potential based on a combination of well-trained, motivated staff and a continually improving business infrastructure".

Dirk Hilbert, Mayor of the state capital Dresden, is pleased about the fact that the listed building has developed into ultra-modern business premises, offering a new professional home to itelligence's highly qualified staff.

In the new, ultra-modern IT Campus, the expanding SAP consulting company now has even better opportunities to continue on its dynamic growth path. itelligence is also keen to further intensify its innovation efforts in order to consolidate its leading position in the IT and especially SAP environment and even expand it further. The challenges of digitalization affect all industries and business processes. As SAP's most successful partner, itelligence AG is setting new trends by combining on-site consulting with remote consulting, hosting, and maintenance. The restoration and renewed use of the listed high-rise are an example of success achieved with support from the Saxony Economic Development Corporation (WFS) and the Development Bank of Saxony (SAB).

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com

