We need to build solar parks only when there are no more square meters left on the rooftops, writes Mikhail Lifshitz, co-owner of Russia-based JSC Rotec.As part of the state program to support renewable energy sources in Russia by 2024, 1.75 GW of solar power plants will be commissioned. According to current trends, this build out will likely occur via the erection of large-scale power plants, resulting in 3,600 hectares of land occupied by bulky metal structures, weighing over 63,000 tons. There is also the future dismantling of all these facilities to take into account, which will be deployed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...