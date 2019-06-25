Neo Industrial Plc: NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE IN NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S OWN B SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JUNE 2019 AT 1:00 PM





NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE IN NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S OWN B SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY

According to decisions made by the Annual General Meeting on 22.3.2018 Neo Industrial Plc has assigned 3,829 own B shares to the members of the Board of Directors concerning period 23.3.2018 -28.3.2019.

The shares were assigned as a part of the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors.



Neo Industrial Plc is holding 68,610 own B shares after this assignment.

Hyvinkää, 25 June 2019

Neo Industrial Plc

Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.