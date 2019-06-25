sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.06.2019 | 12:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neo Industrial Plc: NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE IN NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S OWN B SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JUNE 2019 AT 1:00 PM


NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE IN NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S OWN B SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY

According to decisions made by the Annual General Meeting on 22.3.2018 Neo Industrial Plc has assigned 3,829 own B shares to the members of the Board of Directors concerning period 23.3.2018 -28.3.2019.

The shares were assigned as a part of the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors.

Neo Industrial Plc is holding 68,610 own B shares after this assignment.

Hyvinkää, 25 June 2019

Neo Industrial Plc
Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION
Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)