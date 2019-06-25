HomeAid America: HomeAid Receives Support From Wells Fargo at PCBC

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / HomeAid America, a building industry charity and one of the nation's largest builders of housing for the homeless, was sponsored by Wells Fargo to host an awareness booth at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference in San Francisco on May 30-31. As part of this promotion, Wells Fargo donated $20,000 to the charity. Wells Fargo has been a long-time supporter and has contributed over $1.5 million to support HomeAid and help launch the expansion of new chapters nationwide over the past 18 years.

"Wells Fargo continues to be a rock for HomeAid, again sponsoring our booth at PCBC this year and adding a large donation in the process," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "Since being a founding member of HomeAid 30 years ago, Wells Fargo has always been there for us to help us fight homelessness across the country. We are so grateful for their support and commitment to our cause."

Wells Fargo Check Presentation to HomeAid America

Wells Fargo's renewed commitment comes at a pivotal time as HomeAid enters into its 30thanniversary and celebrates the success of completing over 560 projects that have housed more than 335,000 people who would have otherwise been homeless. Through the HomeAid model, more than $230 million of housing has been developed with a cost savings of over $120 million. This year, HomeAid has more than 60 housing projects currently in development that will add more than 1,300 beds for those in need.

"Wells Fargo is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with HomeAid, particularly at a time when we are seeing rising levels of homelessness in many of the cities that we serve. Supportive housing that includes services such as childcare, transportation access, employment training and education access has been identified as the strongest determinant in addressing homelessness," said Elena Bennett, Wells Fargo's senior VP of commercial real estate and member of the HomeAid America Board of Directors. "HomeAid has been successfully addressing homelessness and providing critical supportive housing across the country for 30 years. HomeAid continues to adapt to this crisis as it partners with service providers and communities seeking solutions to what is now a homelessness emergency in many communities. We are thrilled to contribute to HomeAid and partner with them in these efforts."

According to the National Law Center on Homelessness, each year over 3.5 million Americans experienced homelessness at some point. Nearly 1.5 million of them were children. HomeAid's program identifies charities in the community working to help the homeless that need additional facilities in which to house people and provide programmatic resources such as job skills training and financial counseling, as well as physical and emotional support. HomeAid then finds builders who are willing to take on these projects and build them at a deep discount by enlisting their trade partners to give their time and materials as in-kind donations.

About HomeAid America



HomeAid, founded in Southern California in 1989, is a nonprofit provider of housing and resources for the homeless that operates through a network of 18 chapters in 12 states. Celebrating "30 Years of Building the Way Home," HomeAid has completed over 560 housing projects with a value of more than $230 million, of which nearly 50 percent was donated by the building industry. HomeAid has added over 10,500 beds that have housed over 327,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org.

About Wells Fargo



Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune's 2019 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

SOURCE: HomeAid America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549692/HomeAid-Receives-Support-From-Wells-Fargo-at-PCBC