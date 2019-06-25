

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $421.47 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $310.26 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.56 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421.47 Mln. vs. $310.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.56 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



