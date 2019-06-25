Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 24-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1852.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 1866.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 1822.62p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---