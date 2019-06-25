Children Playground Equipment Market Forecast Report, 2028 - Top Key Players Analyzed: PlayCore, Kompan, Playpower, Henderson, SportsPlay, Childforms, Kaiqi, ABC-Team & Dynamo: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Children Playground Equipment Market is projected to witness a major rise in its CAGR by the year 2028. Children with physical or severe learning disabilities have been benefiting the most out of self-involvement activities as it has been a proven record of enhanced speech development, relevant muscle stimulation as well as learning to choose, share and co-operate. Research and development activities are budding up psychoanalytic thought about the potential role of outdoor activities in children's overall development. The growing number of preschools and numerous benefits associated with outdoor games and sports is boosting the development of children playground equipment market. Unsuitable equipment layout, incorrect installation, poor maintenance, and inspection techniques, and violation of safety regulations is largely hampering the children playground equipment market expansion. Environmental Health Professionals are enforcing safety assessment involving inspection and staff training to ensure compliance with the law. Based on product type, the children playground equipment market has been segmented into monkey bars, swings and slides, sandbox, balance equipment, motion and spinning, climbing equipment, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and online retailers have been identified as a widespread categorization of the children playground equipment market. Specialty stores display an array of products in a single category and are children playground equipment estimated to demonstrate its dominance during the forecast period. Geographically, children playground equipment market encompasses of top manufacturers and target consumers, the corresponding revenue generation, product value and consumption covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW). Japan and the U.S. have witnessed the most dangerous threats of peer interaction, loss of social skills, inadequate dexterity, community interaction, etc. all these factors have thrown light on the importance of social learning, unlike academic learning. The altering child development objectives and the special need for emphasizing their social skills have provided the market players a reasonable basis for curating new concepts for design creation. Furthermore, the industry players are increasing their investments to incorporate innovative product launches in order to enhance their prominence and survive the competitive edge.

Some of the major players covered in children playground equipment market include PlayCore, Structures, Landscape, Playpower, Kompan, Inc., Henderson, ELI, SportsPlay, e.Beckmann, Kaiqi, Childforms, and ABC-Team and DYNAMO among others. The chief players are keen on bringing in world class design options so as to tailor-make playground themes and aesthetics. Professionals are installing a continuous safety surface using absorbent resilient rubber chipped to the surface bottoms. It ensures evenly leveled grounds for minimizing injuries particularly in areas of falling or accidental risks. Foam floor mats or sand is generally used as a resilient safety surface material. Children with hearing loss or impairments have been reported for positively responding to toys with specific sounds. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Children Playground Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Children Playground Equipment market.

Leading players of Children Playground Equipment including:

PlayCore



Landscape



Structures



Kompan, Inc.



Playpower



ELI



Henderson



e.Beckmann



SportsPlay



Childforms



Kaiqi



ABC-Team and DYNAMO

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Monkey Bars



Sandbox



Climbing Equipment



Swings and Slides



Balance Equipment



Motion and Spinning

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Commercial Playgrounds



Theme Play Systems



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

