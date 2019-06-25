A flying start to 2019 offers room for surprise as management's guidance of an improvement in full-year PBT (€2.9m+) has already been secured in Q1 (€3.4m). The c €10m sale of a residential and commercial complex reiterated the success of RCM Beteiligungs' asset development record and its focus on selected well-defined projects. Favourable macro factors and scope for efficiencies and asset appreciation support RCM's positive outlook, evident in maintaining a dividend, raised by 50% last year. Solid finances (6x 2018 interest cover and an above industry-average equity ratio of 46%), boosted by Q1 disposal proceeds, allow significant reinvestment as well as further share buybacks (0.55m in May for €1m after 2018's 0.7m capital reduction).

