EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 JUNE 2019 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: PÖYRY PLC The ownership of all shares of Pöyry PLC has been transferred to the redeemer, ÅF Pöyry AB (publ), in the redemption process. The shares of Pöyry PLC will be listed for the last time on Tuesday, 25 June 2019. Identifiers: Trading code: POY1V ISIN code: FI0009006696 id: 24281 Last listing day: 25 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 25.6.2019 OSAKKEET OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: PÖYRY OYJ Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Pöyry Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, ÅF Pöyry AB (publ):lle. Pöyry Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla tiistaina 25.6.2019. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: POY1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009006696 id: 24281 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 25.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260