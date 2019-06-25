

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Integrated pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Tuesday the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).



The TOBI Inhalation Solution brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $97 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019, according to IQVIA Health.



Dr. Reddy's Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP is available in a 300 mg/5 mL, single-dose Ampule.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX