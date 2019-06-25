

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation rose marginally in May after slowing in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.19 percent increase in April.



Prices for intermediate goods grew by 2.06 percent annually in May. Prices of consumer goods and capital goods increased by 1.30 percent and 0.06 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.38 percent in May, reversing a 0.56 percent fall in the preceding month.



