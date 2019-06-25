Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.1983 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26500 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 11278 EQS News ID: 830525 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)