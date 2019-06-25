Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.6278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1217100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 11270 EQS News ID: 830509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2019 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)