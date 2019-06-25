Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 177.0465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29850 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 11258 EQS News ID: 830485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2019 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)