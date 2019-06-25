Thai Rice Bran Oil Leads Healthy Future

BANGKOK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, has introduced a project called "Think RICE, Think THAILAND" to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge about Thai rice. Today, by using modern technologies and cutting-edge innovations, Thai rice has been developed and progressed to meet the ever-changing demand of global consumers.

Rice bran oil has long been a staple of Asian cooking. With its mild, slightly nutty flavour and high smoking point, the oil is frequently used for deep-frying and stir-frying in international cuisines. Now, rice bran oil is increasingly moving out of the kitchen and into other areas of life.

Professor Riantong Singanusang, Director of the Research Institute for Academic Excellence in Fat and Oil, Naresuan University, discussed "Rice bran oil is one of the most nutritious and healthy edible oils. It is trans-fat free. Its nutritional properties are instrumental in tackling a series of medical complaints, from heart disease to inflammation. The oil extracted from rice bran husk is rich in antioxidants, gamma oryzanol, which helps fight both aging and high cholesterol levels, and commercially important bioactive phytochemicals that can prevent chronic diseases. Unsurprisingly, these properties have made rice bran oil an attractive ingredient for food industry and beauty industry."

Rice bran oil is widely found in a variety of consumer products from salad dressing and margarine to bakery products. In beauty industry, rice bran oil can be found in moisturizers and lipsticks among others. It is also used in vitamin E supplements, as an anti-inflammatory, to combat wrinkles, and as a source of dietary fibre.

In addition, there are innovative ways to utilize the properties inherent in the rice bran husk. From initial experiments on laboratory rats as well as new trials involving human subjects, conducted by Jintana Sattayasai, Associate Professor at Khon Kaen University, are showing potential. "I believe, in the future, rice bran oil will be a nutraceutical. It will provide many health benefits, especially for chronic non-communicable diseases such as cognitive impairment, stress, hypertension, dyslipidemia and diabetes," says Professor Sattayasai.

