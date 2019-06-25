Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) announces that the following products containing hemp and other botanicals have completed stability and preservative challenge tests at a laboratory in British Columbia:

Eye Cream

Deodorant

Micellar Water Facial Cleanser in a bottle

Micellar Water Facial Cleanser in a jar with cotton pads

Roll on Facial Oil for All Skin Types

Roll on Facial Oil for Oily Skin

Face Mask for All Skin Types

Face Mask for Oily Skin

Face Mask for Dry Skin

Research group Jefferies estimates that the CBD Beauty Market will reach US$25 billion in 10 years.

Yield Growth is currently in the market with hemp based skin care products through Urban Juve and has plans to launch several CBD brands in California within the next 4 months. Additional tests will be completed on products with CBD in California. The company also has THC topical products approved for sale on Oregon.

"I am pleased with the accomplishments of our talented product development team that will enable us to launch full lines of CBD products in the US for first mover advantage," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "Our catalogue of high quality, unique formulas for CBD infusion supports our launch of new products for our CBD brands and also allows us to build additional revenues and assets through our licensing strategy. As this industry grows to $25 billion, we intend to be a dominant player."

All of the formulas in Yield Growth's catalogue are made with high quality essential oils and pure botanical extracts and are cruelty free. Many contain hemp root oil made with Yield Growth's patent pending extraction technology. All of the formulas are free from harmful substances and none contain any of the following ingredients:

Sulfates SLS or SLES

Parabens

Formaldehydes or formaldehyde-releasing agents

Phthalates

Mineral oil

Artificial fragrances

Dyes

Retinyl palmitate

Oxybenzone

Coal tar

Hydroquinone

Triclosan

Yield Growth products capitalize on the growing consumer trend to seek products with clean ingredients.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. harnesses the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products in the global wellness market, which is worth $4.2 trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the beauty subscription service, ipsy, and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield's THC line of Wright & Well products are launching next month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Yield Growth has acquired or developed over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage formulas for commercialization. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urvan Juve's hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth generates revenues through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

