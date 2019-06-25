

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) has agreed to acquire the token services and ticketing businesses from Rambus (RMBS). Visa said the addition of Rambus' token technology will enable Visa with enhanced security benefits of tokenization to all types of transactions beyond Visa cards, including those on domestic card networks, account-based and real-time payments systems.



Also, Visa's global transit and mobility solutions will benefit from Rambus' digital ticketing portfolio and expertise in transit. Visa has nearly 250 transit projects underway around the world.



