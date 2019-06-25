Envision Solar International, Inc.: Envision Solar Adds First Major Pharmaceutical Company to Growing Roster of Customers

Deployment Marks Envision's First in Massachusetts

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it has received the first order for its EV ARC product from a major Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company.

The new customer chose Envision's solar-powered and rapidly deployable EV ARC product because of its ease of installation and because it provides a highly visible demonstration of its commitment to the environment, while encouraging its employees to reduce their carbon footprint through commuting in electric vehicles powered by the sun. The EV ARC will deliver true zero-emissions EV charging for the company's employees, without environmental impact, the need for permitting, construction or a utility connection or resultant bill. The ability to add distributed, transportable, solar powered chargers, as EVs become more widely adopted, without planning, construction or grid upgrades, makes the EV ARC product the ideal solution for the company's growing EV charging demand. Free solar-powered EV charging is a compelling employee benefit offered by the pharmaceutical company.

"This pharmaceutical company has demonstrated a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and represents a new industry to recognize the benefits of driving on sunshine with our EV ARCs," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "We are delighted to support their expanding efforts to benefit from our clean, green, impact-free charging infrastructure. We believe more and more companies across a growing array of industries will recognize, as our new customer has, that Envision's zero impact, rapidly deployable EV charging infrastructure is not just a truly economical, environmentally conscious EV charging energy alternative, it is the future of fuel."

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC and EV ARC HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and provides EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC and the Solar Tree with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

