SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Solid Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005361/en/

Global Solid Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Inadequate disposal of solid waste is increasing emissions and disaster risks. As an initiative to reduce the environmental footprint of operations, the government, F&B, and hospitality sectors are partnering with service providers that offer a one-stop solution through the collection, transportation, and disposal of solid waste. This is expected to drive the spend momentum of the solid waste management market to a significant extent. The hazardous nature in the workplace will compel suppliers to adopt safety measures such as no-scavenging policies, providing protective gear, and specifying guidelines for parking and operating trucks. This will make significant additions to their production cost, which, in turn, will have an inflationary impact on the price of procuring in the solid waste management market. Request your free sample copy of this solid waste management market procurement intelligence report here!

The urgency of engaging innovative solutions for solid waste management owing to the exhaustive utilization of the active landfills will drive the category demand in the US. The lack of adequate solid waste management facilities in APAC is driving the environmental watchdogs to implement new regulations and amend the existing ones for reducing waste generation. This will drive the spend in the solid waste management market in APAC. In MEA, major economies such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, have implemented solid waste management projects. This is also expected to favor category growth in the region during the forecast period.

This report offers a scrupulous analysis of the solid waste management supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the best solid waste management pricing models and strategies to cut down on costs. Ask for a customized version of this market intelligence report here for free.

"Distribution and logistics capabilities are one of the key selection criteria for suppliers for the solid waste management market. Possession of a good network of distribution facilities indicates that the suppliers have transfer stations where wastes can be decomposed or composted," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This solid waste management market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rising health concerns and stringency in government regulations to manage solid waste will drive category spend

Increasing labor shortage will drive category price

Buy the complete solid waste management market procurement intelligence report here to explore its complete scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility managementcategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Solid waste management

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Solid waste management market pricing models

Want customized information from our solid waste management market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supply market forecasts, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Waste Management Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global HVAC Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005361/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us