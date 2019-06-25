MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, today announced it has joined Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) as a silver member. MATRIXX is participating in the foundation's programs to provide guidance related to advancing a new generation of services inspired by web-scale best practices.

With over 100 members, LFN continues its global drumbeat of ecosystem growth for accelerated development and adoption of open source and open standards-based networking technologies. The Linux Foundation supports the creation of sustainable open source ecosystems by providing financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events and training.

"The LF Networking community is working together to foster industry collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack, and increase harmonization across platforms, ecosystems and communities," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge IOT, the Linux Foundation. "We are pleased to welcome MATRIXX Software to the community and look forward to their participation."

"Cloud native applications began in Silicon Valley and have changed the way solutions are built, deployed, scaled and managed in complex networks. The Linux Foundation's burgeoning ecosystem is both a cause and effect of accelerated adoption of open source and open standards-based networking technologies," said Marc Price, global CTO, MATRIXX Software. "MATRIXX is extremely pleased to join the Linux Foundation Networking group at a time when cloud native network functions and open source are more important than ever for service providers."

Designed and built for the modern era, the multi-patented, award-winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of telco. Harnessing a cloud native architecture, it enables operators to scale a new generation of services quickly and effectively while ensuring the high availability of distributed systems. Built to scale for digital, 5G and IoT services, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform provides operators the agility and elasticity needed to compete and win now and in the future.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world's largest communications companies, IoT players, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global market places and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.

