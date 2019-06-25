Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") today announced that Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"), a joint venture between Kandi and Geely Group, Ltd. has received a national subsidy payment of RMB 876 million (approximately USD 127.7 million) from the Chinese government for sales of new energy vehicles ("EV"), consisting of RMB 742.8 million (approximately USD 108.3 million) for pure EV sales during 2015 and 2016, and RMB 133.4 million (approximately USD 19.4 million) for partial EV sales in 2017.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented: "The arrival of this subsidy payment marks another major milestone for Kandi's development, and, we will maintain this momentum as we strive to grow our business to maximize returns in the near future."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of March 31, 2019, Geely Group (including its affiliate) hold a 56.53%, and Kandi Vehicles holds 43.47% in the JV Company, pending a closing of a transfer of 22% of the equity interests of the JV Company from Kandi Vehicles to a Geely's affiliate, resulting in Kandi Vehicles to hold 21.47% upon the closing. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

