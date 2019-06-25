Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a market research report, titled "Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market - Global Industry Analysis 2014 - 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 - 2029." Intelligent enterprise data capture software takes control and accumulates a large volume of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data. Intelligent enterprise data capture software enables the rapid transformation of critical business documents into business process-ready digital content by using advanced recognition technology. Intelligence enterprise data capture software uses various technologies to capture all kinds of data such as texts, pictures, printed documents, and several others.

The global intelligent enterprise data capture software market is likely to record a total incremental opportunity of ~US$ 14 Bn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. In the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market report, FMI has segmented the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market by product type, deployment, line of business, industries, and region.

Download the Sample copy of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9098

Growth of Enterprise Application Realm Favoring Adoption

Digitisation of industries across the globe is increasing. Companies are moving from traditional manufacturing to digital manufacturing and adopting advanced technologies. Increase in investments in industrial IoT technology will bring about a significant change in the near future. Intelligent enterprise data capture software plays a crucial role in industrial automation. Manufacturing, construction, and other industries have witnessed the rapid adoption of advanced technologies. These factors are positively impacting the intelligent enterprise data capture software market. Due to the growth of industrialisation, the overall enterprise application market has witnessed significant growth in the past couple of years. This is expected to have a cascading effect on the intelligent enterprise data capture software market.

Intelligent enterprise data capture software uses different types of technologies such as optical character recognition, intelligent document recognition, and handwriting recognition. Optical character recognition technology is used to convert different types of machine-printed documents, such as image files, PDF files, or scanned paper documents, into searchable and editable data. Intelligent document recognition technology helps recognise and capture handwritten printed characters from image files. Handwriting recognition is the ability of a mobile device or a computer to take as input handwriting from sources such as printed physical documents, pictures and other devices, or to use handwriting as a direct input to a touchscreen and then interpret this as text.

Preview Analysis of Intelligent enterprise data capture software market is segmented by (Product Type - software and services; Deployment - on-premise, SaaS & PaaS, and hybrid; Line of Business - finance, sales, human resource, legal and marketing; Industries - BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, professional services, construction, retail, government, manufacturing and others;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/intelligent-enterprise-data-capture-software-market

SMEs Emerging as Lucrative Targets for Investors

Advancements in the retail industry have revolutionised the adoption of intelligent enterprise data capture software components in various developing as well as developed regions. To meet the growing demand for error reduction and improved accuracy in the East Asia and South Asia regions, several intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers have started investing in these regions. The established as well as growing intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers should focus on expanding their intelligent enterprise data capture software businesses across untapped developing country markets to enhance their global intelligent enterprise data capture software market share.

In addition, it has been observed that growing companies from various sectors are investing significantly on next generation data management solutions and business analytics platforms. Across the world, a growing number of small and medium enterprises are becoming prominent targets for the providers of intelligent enterprise data capture software. Hence, East Asian and South Asian markets are creating new business models for intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9098

Competition Insights

Key players are focusing on increasing their market shares in the intelligent enterprise data capture software market by entering into joint ventures and strategic partnerships with regional players. In addition, major intelligent enterprise data capture software market players are also expanding their global presence via strategic mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key players in the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market research report include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Box, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, M-Files, Oracle Corporation, and Nuxeo.

For additional insights, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9098

More from Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Market Intelligence:

Data Centre Security Adoption Analysis

Thermal Printing Market Analysis

Mobile Payment Transaction Market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: http://www.technorhythms.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg