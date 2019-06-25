Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Not for Dissemination or Distribution in the United States and not for Distribution to United States News Wire Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces a private placement to consist of the sale of the following securities:

(a) up to 5,128,206 flow-through units at a price of $0.39 per flow-through unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months of closing; and

(b) up to 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant having the same terms as disclosed in (a) above in respect of the warrants forming part of the flow-through units.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to finance further exploration at certain of the Company's mineral properties, (see news release dated May 9, 2019) and for working capital purposes. The placement is subject to regulatory acceptance.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from closing. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the funds raised.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focused exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Current projects include 116 wholly-owned, 5 joint-ventures, 5 under option and 8 royalty interests. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $8 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 45.2% of GGL Resources Corp., 41.7% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 27.7% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 17.9% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 9.1% Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.4% of ATAC Resources Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

W. Douglas Eaton



President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:



Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

