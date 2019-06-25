Arbitration Remains Popular Alternative for Resolving International Disputes

Most Recent ICDR Caseload Data Shows Parties from 99 Countries, and a Wide Array of Industries, are Represented in Cases Filed in 2018

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR) announced that the ICDR provided alternative dispute resolution services for 993 international cases, totaling US$8.2 billion in claims, filed in 2018. The ICDR's year-over-year caseload has remained relatively stable, with approximately 1,000 cases filed annually.

The international cases filed in 2018 involved parties from 99 countries, and a variety of industries. Approximately 30 percent of the international cases filed with the ICDR in 2018 (294 in total) were multi-party in nature. The largest categories of international cases filed in 2018 related to disputes among commercial franchises (272 cases), construction companies (113), technology (58 cases), insurance (43), energy (40), and pharmaceutical/biotechnology (23) industries.

To view the latest AAA-ICDR international arbitration caseload data, visit https://bit.ly/2VZQSAD.

"As the international demand for alternative dispute resolution services increases, we continue to offer access to a variety of experienced and respected independent arbitrators and mediators for parties in more than 90 countries," said Eric Tuchmann, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, AAA-ICDR. "The ICDR's extensive international presence can help large multinational corporations resolve disputes quickly and cost-effectively."

There were 92 applications for emergency measures of protection filed with the AAA-ICDR as of December 31, 2018, with 43 applications for emergency measures of protection resulting in full or partial emergency relief.

Furthermore, as part of the AAA-ICDR's ongoing commitment to diversity, more than one-fifth (22 percent) of qualified international arbitrators on the ICDR's roster are women. In fact, women arbitrators were appointed to help resolve about 22 percent of the cases facilitated by the ICDR in 2018.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered approximately 5.6 million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

As the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) is the largest international provider of arbitral and dispute resolution services. The ICDR provided dispute resolution services for 993 international cases filed in 2018. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties in more than 90 countries, with a staff fluent in over a dozen languages. Through more than 725 independent arbitrators and mediators, the ICDR provides a flexible, party-centered process over a broad range of industries and geopolitical issues. Its revised Rules have once again set a standard for arbitration case management. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

